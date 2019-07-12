Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biochemistry

Method identifies differences between refolded and native RNA

Refolded RNA is more highly structured and less dynamic than native RNA

by Celia Henry Arnaud
July 12, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

 

Scheme showing RNA taken from a virus and either being analyzed in that form or being denatured and refolded before analysis.
Credit: Courtesy of Kevin Weeks
Native RNA from a dengue virus switches among conformations (left column), whereas the refolded RNA clusters in a single structure, as shown in the schematics of free-energy curves.

Studies of RNA structure often involve denaturing, purifying, and refolding the RNA. But the structures adopted after such manipulations may not accurately reflect the original structure the molecule had in a cell. Using a strategy called SHAPE-MaP, which uses acylation of the 2′-hydroxyl group to determine the conformational flexibility of individual nucleotides in an RNA sequence, Kevin Weeks and Elizabeth Dethoff of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill found that RNA from a dengue virus adopts different structures when it has been denatured and refolded than it does straight out of the virus. The refolded RNA was more highly structured and tended to adopt a single conformation, whereas the native RNA was more flexible and adopted multiple conformations (Biochemistry 2019, DOI: 10.1021/acs.biochem.8b01219). “Natural RNAs are likely to be more dynamic than those in many common biochemical experiments,” Weeks says. However, he also notes, the SHAPE-MaP experiment can be used to identify those RNA regions for which the refolded structure is a good proxy for the native version. Hashim Al-Hashimi, an expert on RNA structure at Duke University, says, “This study very nicely highlights the dynamic nature of RNA and the folly of ever assuming that RNAs—especially large and complex ones—fold into a single structure.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Proteins don’t need well-defined structures to bind strongly
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
RNA Epigenetic Mechanism Revealed
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Modified Base Loosens Up DNA

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE