Microbes can munch nitric oxide

Credit: Laura van Niftrik

Back when the Earth and life on it were young, the atmosphere was very different. There wasn’t a lot of oxygen around, but there was nitric oxide. Now, a team of researchers in the Netherlands and Germany report a bacterium that can grow using just NO as an oxidizing species. The species, Kuenenia stuttgartiensis,might be the first bacterium known to survive on NO, and at concentrations that would kill other bacteria. The findings, researchers say, have implications for understanding the evolution of life on young Earth.

Boran Kartal started studying K. stuttgartiensis when he was at Radboud University in the Netherlands. The bacterium is a freshwater species and is also found in wastewater treatment plants. Kartal had determined that the species was involved in emitting dinitrogen into the atmosphere via a process known as anammox, or anaerobic ammonium oxidation, which converts NO 2 – to NO and then combines the NO with ammonium to produce N 2 . Now at the Max Planck Institute in Bremen, Germany, but still working with his Dutch colleagues, Kartal decided to explore whether microbes could use NO to grow instead of NO 2 –. The answer for K. stuttgartiensis is yes (Nat. Commun. 2019 DOI: 10.1038/s41467-019-09268-w).

“These findings change our understanding of the Earth’s nitrogen cycle,” Kartal says. “Nitric oxide is primarily thought of as a toxin, but now we show that anammox can make a living from converting NO to N 2 .”

Because NO depletes the ozone layer and N 2 O is a potent green house gas, Kartal suggests that these findings could have implications for the climate and atmospheric N 2 production. However, Sara Hallin at the Swedish University of Agricultural Science thinks the discovery is most interesting from an evolutionary perspective, suggesting a metabolic pathway that was possible on early Earth before more oxidized species existed.