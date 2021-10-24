Advertisement

Biochemistry

Mysterious jellyfish diet gets a fresh look

Using biochemical tools, scientists find that jellyfish are more than just floating bags of water

by Emily Harwitz
October 24, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 39
Japanese sea nettle jellyfish.
Credit: Shutterstock
Feeding moon jellies to the Japanese sea nettles (pictured above) in this experiment mimics what happens in the ocean, Jessica Schaub says.

Jellyfish have been drifting around the planet for more than 500 million years, yet relatively little is known about their lifestyles. Now, scientists at the University of British Columbia’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries are using biochemical tools to unravel a key part of the jellyfish mystery: their diet (J. Exp. Mar. Biol. Ecol. 2021, DOI: 10.1016/j.jembe.2021.151631). Scientists frequently use the unique stable isotope and fatty acid signatures present in living things to investigate what predators eat. To calibrate these values for jellyfish, the team, led by Jessica Schaub, performed controlled feeding experiments at the Vancouver Aquarium. Docile moon jellies were fed frozen krill, which they unexpectedly rejected, and live brine shrimp. Voracious Japanese sea nettle jellies were fed live brine shrimp and the moon jellies. After analyzing the isotope and fatty acid signatures, the researchers were surprised to find that jellyfish appear to biosynthesize their own essential omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, a feat which was previously unreported. These findings suggest that jellyfish are more than just floating bags of water, as conventionally thought, Schaub says. They may actually be nutritious, key players in the marine food web.

CORRECTION

This story was updated on Oct. 28, 2021, to correct the description of the experiments. The brine shrimp were live, not frozen. The krill were frozen, not live. And the moon jellies rejected the krill, not the brine shrimp.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

