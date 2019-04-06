Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biochemistry

Small molecule selectively cleaves RNA that causes myotonic dystrophy type 1

Compound recognizes structure of RNA formed by disease mutation

by Michael Torrice﻿
April 6, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 14
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

 

An illustration showing how cugamycin can bind to and cleave CUG-repeat RNA.
Credit: Adapted from Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. U.S.A.

In the neuromuscular disease myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1), a mutation causes RNA in cells to fold into a toxic structure. At the ACS national meeting, researchers at Scripps Research in Florida reported a small molecule that can selectively chop up this disease-causing RNA and rescue muscle function in mice with DM1-like symptoms. The DM1 mutation adds extra CTG repeats to the DMPK gene. The resulting long stretches of CUG repeats in RNA cause it to fold into a structure that starts binding important RNA-processing proteins in cells, leading to less expression of a critical ion channel for skeletal-muscle function. In previous work, Scripps’s Matthew D. Disney and colleagues designed a molecule that binds to the CUG-repeat structure. The new molecule, called cugamycin, consists of two of these binding molecules (shown, purple circles) connected to a modified version of the natural product bleomycin (yellow), which can cleave RNA. In mice with a DM1-like condition, cugamycin selectively cleaved CUG-repeat-containing RNAs, eliminating 97% of RNA-processing defects caused by the toxic RNAs, Disney said. Also, in normal mice, the molecule didn’t cleave off-target RNAs (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. U.S.A. 2019, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1901484116). Disney said that the data demonstrate that chemists can develop small molecules that selectively target disease-causing RNAs.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Expansion raises $80 million to drug RNA
Expansion Therapeutics licenses RNA-targeting molecules from Scripps
Misfolding Proteins Cut Off At The Pass

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE