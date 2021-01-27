Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biochemistry

Structure reveals why radical enzyme isn’t radical

Outlier in large enzyme family, the radical SAM enzymes, has unexpected structure that explains its unusual properties

by Celia Henry Arnaud
January 27, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 4
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

 

The family of enzymes known as the radical S-adenosyl-L-methionine (SAM) enzymes, catalyze thousands of reactions across biology. Most radical SAM enzymes work via a mechanism in which cleavage of S-adenosyl-L-methionine forms a radical, hence their name. But an enzyme called TsrM, which catalyzes the addition of a methyl group to the indole of L-tryptophan during the synthesis of the antibiotic thiostrepton, isn’t your typical radical SAM enzyme. It uses SAM as a substrate but doesn’t form a radical.

Ribbon structure of the enzyme TsrM, a member of radical SAM enzyme superfamily.
Credit: Nat. Chem. Biol.
TsrM is the first known member of a large family of enzymes, the radical SAMs, that doesn't work by a radical mechanism. The protein has two cofactors, a 4Fe-4S cluster (spheres) and cobalamin (stick structure).

Squire J. Booker and Hayley L. Knox of Pennsylvania State University, Catherine L. Drennan and Percival Yang-Ting Chen of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and coworkers report structures of TsrM from the bacterium Kitasatospora setae that may help explain the enzyme’s anomalous behavior (Nat. Chem. Biol. 2021, DOI: 10.1038/s41589-020-00717-y).

The team proposes that SAM plays a dual role in the reaction. It donates a methyl group to the enzyme’s cobalamin cofactor and then serves as a base when tryptophan removes that methyl group. That second part of the reaction is surprising, Booker says, because the carbon that gets methylated on tryptophan isn’t particularly nucleophilic and the cobalamin it has to displace, which is in the +1 oxidation state, is one of the strongest nucleophiles in nature.

The structures reveal why this is possible. An unexpected arginine residue in the cobalamin-binding region stabilizes a seemingly less-favorable oxidation state of the cobalt in cobalamin by blocking water. The enzyme also has a glutamate residue that coordinates to the 4Fe-4S cluster at the core of the enzyme, a hallmark of the radical SAM enzyme that is usually responsible for generating the eponymous radical. This glutamate blocks coordination of SAM with the cluster and is probably the reason the usual radical isn’t formed.

Olivier Berteau, an expert on radical SAM enzymes at the Micalis Institute, expects more catalysts without a radical mechanism to be uncovered among the 500,000 enzymes in the radical SAM superfamily. TsrM is known to bind many substrates; knowing its structure could help to exploit its synthetic potential, he adds.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New mechanism for a methylating enzyme
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
For radical enzyme catalysis, an organometallic intermediate is pinpointed
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Free-Radical Enzyme Chemistry Thrives In Confined Spaces
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE