Infografias Periodicas: La ciencia del ejercicio

Para descargar el pdf de este artículo: cenm.ag/ejercicio.
Referencias usadas para crear esta infografía:
Burton, Deborah Anne, Keith Stokes, and George M. Hall. “Physiological Effects of Exercise.”Contin. Educ. Anaesth. Crit. Care Pain (Dec. 2004). DOI: 10.1093/bjaceaccp/mkh050.
Lavelle, Judy. “Exploring the Molecular Basis of ‘Runner’s High.’ ”Chemical & Engineering News, Oct. 5, 2015.
Miller, Kevin C., Marcus S. Stone, Kellie C. Huxel, and Jeffrey E. Edwards. “Exercise-Associated Muscle Cramps: Causes, Treatment, and Prevention.”Sports Health (July 2010). DOI: 10.1177/1941738109357299.
Zoorob, Roger, Mari-Etta E. Parrish, Heather O’Hara, and Medhat Kalliny. “Sports Nutrition Needs: Before, during, and after Exercise.”Primary Care: Clin. Off. Pract. (June 2013). DOI: 10.1016/j.pop.2013.02.013.
Una colaboración entre C&EN y Andy Brunning, autor del blog de los famosos gráficos de Compound Interest (compoundchem.com)
Para ver todas otro articulos de C&EN en español, visita cenm.ag/espanol.
La versión original (en inglés) del artículo está disponible aquí.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter