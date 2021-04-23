Infografias Periodicas: La química de la floración vegetal

Para descargar el pdf de este artículo.
Referencias usadas para crear esta infografía:
Choi, Charles Q. “A Blossoming Field of Research: How Florigen Is Transported to Create Flowers.” PLOS Biol. (April 2012). DOI: 10.1371/journal.pbio.1001311.
Des Marais, David L. “To Betalains and Back Again: A Tale of Two Pigments.” New Phytol. 207, no. 4 (Sept. 2015): 939–41.
Grotewold, Erich. “The Genetics and Biochemistry of Floral Pigments.” Annu. Rev. Plant Biol. (June 2006). DOI: 10.1146/annurev.arplant.57.032905.105248.
Una colaboración entre C&EN y Andy Brunning, autor del blog de los famosos gráficos de Compound Interest (compoundchem.com)
Para ver todas otro articulos de C&EN en español, visita cenm.ag/espanol.
La versión original (en inglés) del artículo está disponible aquí.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter