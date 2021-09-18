AbbVie, Regenxbio team up to develop gene therapy for eye diseases

AbbVie and Regenxbio are partnering to develop RGX-314, a gene therapy in clinical trials for eye diseases. AbbVie will pay Regenxbio $370 million up front and up to $1.38 billion more. RGX-314 is intended to be a one-time therapy for wet age-related macular degeneration. The treatment uses a viral vector to carry the genetic information for part of a monoclonal antibody that blocks a growth factor tied to the formation of leaky blood vessels.
