Arbor launches with new CRISPR system

Arbor Biotechnologies, a genome-mining start-up that launched in 2016 and raised $15.6 million in series A funding last June, is stepping out of stealth mode with a publication detailing the discovery of a CRISPR gene-editing system—an enzyme called Cas13d—that could be used to edit RNA instead of DNA (Molecular Cell 2018, DOI: 10.1016/j.molcel.2018.02.028). The start-up will use artificial intelligence to scour genomes for useful peptides, proteins, and enzymes. Broad Institute’s Feng Zhang, one inventor of CRISPR gene editing, is among the company’s founders.
