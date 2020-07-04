Artiva launches for natural killer cell therapy

Artiva Biotherapeutics has launched with $78 million in series A funding. The San Diego–based firm says it will use the funds to develop off-the-shelf natural killer cell therapies to be used with monoclonal antibodies and other tumor-targeting therapies. The company will leverage cell-manufacturing technology licensed from GC LabCell, a South Korean firm that provided seed funding to Artiva and is one of its investors.
