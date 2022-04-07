Arzeda raises $33 million for enzyme design

Arzeda has raised $33 million in series B funding to commercialize computerdesigned enzymes used in consumer products, food ingredients, and drugs. Arzeda uses artificial intelligence to create enzymes that can replace inputs with a bigger environmental impact. The firm began working with Unilever last year to make enzymes for household cleaning applications. The company has also worked with BP, Invista, Mitsubishi Chemical and Zymergen.
