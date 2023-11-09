Beckman Coulter, 10x partner on high-throughput single cell assays

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences and 10x Genomics have formed a partnership to advance single-cell assay workflow automation. Under the agreement, 10x intends to develop customized single-cell kits to be used with Beckman’s Biomek i7 automated liquid-handling systems—providing finished libraries ready for sequencing. The partnership will focus on high-throughput library preparation and streamlined simultaneous processing. Single-cell methods are becoming more important in therapeutic areas such as oncology, immunology, and neuroscience.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter