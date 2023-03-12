Biohub launches in Chicago area

After the success of the first biohub in San Francisco, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative has announced the launch of a second research center, in Chicago. The hub will host a collaboration between the University of Chicago, Northwestern University, and the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign to study inflammation’s role in disease. The hub’s researchers will embed sensors and probes in tissues to monitor the activity of immune cells at the molecular level.
