Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biotechnology

CRISPR’d T cells for use in immunotherapy deemed safe in human trial

Scientists used the gene-editing technique to modify 3 genes in the human cells to target them to cancer cells

by Megha Satyanarayana
February 6, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 6
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

 

A team of scientists has found that T cells from people with cancer can be removed, modified using the CRISPR gene-editing technique, and safely returned to the patients, setting the stage for subsequent cancer immunotherapy trials using the popular gene-editing technique (Science 2020, DOI: 10.1126/science.aba7365).

The trial, led by Carl June of the University of Pennsylvania, involved three people, two with advanced myeloma and one with metastatic sarcoma. The research team removed T cells from each person and made three gene changes with CRISPR. They removed the genes for the α and β subunits of the T-cell receptor and then engineered the cells to display a different, cancer-specific receptor. In immunotherapy, such cell surface proteins engage with molecules on cancer cells, beginning the immune attack that leads to a cancer cell’s death. A third edit removed the gene encoding PD-1, a checkpoint protein that tamps down immune response.

The three people had no strong immune response to Cas9, the bacterial protein that initiates DNA cutting in CRISPR, and they did not experience excessive cytokine release, a common side effect in early trials of cell-based immunotherapy. The engineered T cells persisted in the patients for weeks longer than those in other trials who received T cells with PD-1. The Phase I trial did not test tumor-killing efficacy.

Prasad Adusumilli, a cell therapy expert at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, says the initial results are exciting and that future tests will hopefully address both the feasibility of doing this on a large number of patients and the consistency of the gene editing.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
CAR-T reverses heart damage in mice
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Microtubule protein level predicts drugs’ effectiveness against brain cancer cells
Editas to use CRISPR on natural killer cells
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE