Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biotechnology

Conagen makes strides in biobased chemicals

by Michael McCoy
May 2, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 16
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

The structure of capsaicin.

The industrial fermentation specialist Conagen says it has developed a process for making capsaicinoid compounds; the firm is separately offering production services to another biobased chemical developer. The Bedford, Massachusetts–based firm says it has successfully scaled up a process for making capsaicin and related molecules such as dihydrocapsaicin and nonivamide, a capsaicinoid used in topical muscle pain relievers and in synthetic pepper spray. Capsaicin and dihydrocapsaicin are responsible for about 90% of the pungency in chili pepper, the firm says. Meanwhile, Conagen has signed an agreement to make the amino acid L-alanine for the fermentation specialist DMC Biotechnologies. In March, DMC said it had demonstrated commercial-scale production of L-alanine with another partner, the German firm EW Biotech. Conagen, cofounded in 2010 by the biochemist Oliver Yu, also has deals with BASF and Sumitomo Chemical.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE