Cygnal Therapeutics launches with $65 million in funding

Cygnal Therapeutics has emerged from stealth mode with $65 million in funding, mostly from the venture capital firm Flagship Pioneering. The Cambridge, Massachusetts–based biotech firm focuses on exoneurobiology, the neurobiology of the peripheral nervous system. CEO Pearl Huang says nerves outside the central nervous system play a significant role in disease and that Cygnal’s multifaceted platform will allow it to find small molecules and build biologics that affect the activity of these nerves.
