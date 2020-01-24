DNA Script, partners get $23 million grant for data storage

A team including DNA Script, a Paris-based synthetic nucleic acid manufacturer, has been awarded a contract worth up to $23 million from the US Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity for DNA-based data storage. With partners Illumina, Robert Nicol of Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, and Harvard University’s Donhee Ham, the group will develop sequence-controlled polymers that can store exabytes of data. The goal is reduced size, power, and cost requirements compared with conventional storage technologies.
