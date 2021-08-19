Debut Biotech raises $22.6 million for cell-free biosynthesis

Debut Biotech has raised $22.6 million in series A funding from several venture capital firms. The San Diego–based company says it will use the funds to commercialize ingredients made with its cell-free, enzyme-based production technology. Debut recently signed a deal with Japan’s DIC to use the technology to make natural color ingredients. It also has an ingredient-making deal with DSM.
