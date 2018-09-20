Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biotechnology

Engineered skin stem cells deliver cocaine-busting enzyme in mice

The approach could be used to treat cocaine abuse using patients’ own skin cells, researchers say

by Cici Zhang
September 20, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 38
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

A ribbon structure of the enzyme butyrylcholinesterase is shown here.
Credit: John Troyer
The stem cell approach delivers a sped-up version of this enzyme, butylcholinesterase.

No FDA-approved treatment exists for cocaine abuse, but for years, researchers have been pinning their hopes on a human enzyme, butyrylcholinesterase, that naturally degrades the drug. The challenge has been making the enzyme work efficiently in a long-lasting way, and now a University of Chicago team says they have an answer.

Led by neurobiologist Ming Xu and skin specialist Xiaoyang Wu, the team engineered skin stem cells taken from newborn animals to produce a turbocharged version of the enzyme. They then grafted the skin back onto the same mice, where it provided a continuous supply of the cocaine-busting protein (Nat. Biomed. Eng. 2018, DOI:10.1038/s41551-018-0293-z). The idea is that if cocaine can be degraded fast enough while in the bloodstream, there won’t be enough left to reach the brain.

Cocaine works by blocking reuptake of the neurotransmitter dopamine. Increased dopamine levels can trigger more movement and more reward-seeking behaviors. But mice grafted with the engineered skin cells rapidly metabolized cocaine, exhibited lower dopamine levels, and had less travel distance in the test chamber, confirming fewer effects on the brain. Moreover, the animals did not develop a preference for the place that was associated with cocaine, suggesting the approach blocked the cocaine-seeking behavior.

While a lethal dose of cocaine killed control animals within minutes, mice with engineered cells acted as if nothing had happened. When the researchers monitored the level of the cocaine-busting enzyme in these mice’s blood, they found it stayed stable for months.

The team’s goal is to do clinical trials and ultimately apply the approach to save lives, Xu says. He also expects the approach to be effective in dealing with alcohol, nicotine, and opioid abuse, as well as abuse of multiple drugs.

But the new strategy isn’t the only approach scientists are trying. Stephen Brimijoin of Mayo Clinic, a neurobiologist who is using viral vectors to deliver similar enzymes in animals (Molecules 2017, DOI:10.3390/molecules22071145), says an approach to treating cocaine abuse using patients’ own skin cells could be “very safe and long lasting,” but more work is needed.

Chang-Guo Zhan at the University of Kentucky, who is not involved in the current study, helped create the fast version of the cocaine-degrading enzyme. His team has reported a therapy in rats which requires only the direct injection of a long-acting version of the protein (Proc. Nat. Acad. Sci. USA 2015, DOI:10.1073/pnas.1517713113). He praised the new approach’s novelty, but cautioned that the blood plasma concentration of the enzyme in the current study might be too low to completely block cocaine-induced physiological effects. “Hopefully, the expression level using this approach can be improved significantly moving forward,” he says.

In response to the comment, Xu says his team’s results demonstrated the amount of the enzyme produced was sufficient to prevent development of cocaine-seeking behavior, cocaine-induced relapse, as well as overdose in mice. “We can use a stronger promoter to drive gene expression if necessary,” he says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Targeting tumor-specific T cells
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Noninvasive chemical approach controls deep region of the brain in mice
Brain Self-Soothes With Inhibitory Protein
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE