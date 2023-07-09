Enzymatic DNA synthesis start-up Camena Bioscience gets $10 million in series A

The DNA synthesis start-up Camena Biosciences has closed its series A funding round with $10 million in its coffers, which it plans to use to scale its operations. The company says that the enzymatic-based DNA synthesis behind its gSynth platform can create 300 base-pair chains of synthetic DNA with 90% accuracy and that it has signed multiple commercial agreements to provide synthetic genes to customers.
