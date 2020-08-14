Evolva’s nootkatone insect repellent gets green light

The fragrance of nootkatone, a sesquiterpenoid found in grapefruit, is pleasing to humans but not to insects. After 6 years of research by Evolva and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the molecule is now ready to debut as an insecticide and repellent to control ticks, mosquitoes, and other biting pests. The US Environmental Protection Agency has registered the fermentation-derived ingredient, which may be in products as soon as 2022.
