Ginkgo gets $70 million to scale COVID-19 testing

Boston-based Ginkgo Bioworks has raised $70 million from Illumina and other backers to build infrastructure for large-scale COVID-19 testing. Public health experts say millions of tests per day are needed to control the epidemic in the US; large-scale testing is also critical to reopening schools and businesses. Ginkgo will use the funds to deploy automation tools in combination with Illumina’s next-generation sequencing technology to read and process tens of thousands of RNA samples in parallel.
