Ginkgo Bioworks makes 3 acquisitions

Boston-based Ginkgo Bioworks has added three companies to its portfolio. The first is Cambridge, Massachusetts–based Proof Diagnostics, cofounded by Feng Zhang of the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard in 2020. The firm is building CRISPR-based COVID-19 molecular tests. Next is New York–based Patch Biosciences, which is using machine learning to engineer gene therapies. Ginkgo’s last buy, Boston-based Reverie Labs, uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to accelerate drug discovery. Ginkgo did not disclose the cost of the acquisitions.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter