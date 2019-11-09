Givaudan makes Ambrofix-brand ambroxide with microbes

Flavor and fragrance maker Givaudan says it is producing its amber- and woody-scented Ambrofix via fermentation from cane sugar. The fragrance ingredient, known generically as ambroxide, is used in consumer products like laundry detergents and fine fragrances. Givaudan claims that its method is the most sustainable and carbon efficient on the market. In 2016, rival Firmenich said it had scaled up a fermentation process for its own molecule, branded Ambrox. The scent is traditionally made using a semisynthetic conversion from sclareol, which is isolated from the clary sage plant.
