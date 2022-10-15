LanzaTech and partners plan synthetic biology center

LanzaTech, Northwestern University, Yale University, and the US National Renewable Energy Laboratory have received $18.5 mil- lion from the US Department of Energy to establish a synthetic biology center intended to advance carbon-negative biomanufacturing. The grant is part of a $178 million DOE bioenergy research program. The center will be led by Michael Jewett, a professor of chemical and biological engineering at Northwestern. LanzaTech and Northwestern previously demonstrated carbon-negative production of acetone and isopropanol.
