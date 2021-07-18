Lilly buys Protomer for diabetes technology

Eli Lilly and Company has acquired Protomer Technologies in a deal that could be worth more than $1 billion. Protomer, based in Pasadena, California, engineers proteins and peptides that can sense glucose with the help of small-molecule modulators. Lilly says the technology could be used to produce glucose-responsive insulins that sense sugar levels in the blood and activate as needed. Lilly already owned 14% of Protomer.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter