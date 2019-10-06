Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biotechnology

Modified E. coli pump out the magic-mushroom compound psilocybin

During the synthesis, the bacterial reactors tackle a difficult phosphorylation step with ease

by Megha Satyanarayana
October 6, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 39
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

 

Structure of psilocybin.

A team of researchers has turned Escherichia coli into tiny bioreactors that can manufacture large amounts of psilocybin, the ingredient in magic mushrooms that leads to their psychoactive effects (Metab. Eng. 2019, DOI: 10.1016/j.ymben.2019.09.009). With the compound in clinical trials for treating depression and other brain diseases, says J. Andrew Jones, the Miami University chemical engineer who led the work, scaled-up manufacturing processes may soon be needed to meet consumer demand. Scientists discovered psilocybin decades ago, but the enzymatic pathway that fungi use to make the molecule wasn’t described until 2017. That synthesis, scientists found, starts with a tryptophan-based compound and ends with a phosphorylated product. The phosphate on psilocybin is unstable, however, and in the human body, it’s stripped to make psilocin, which can cross the blood-brain barrier, Jones says. So getting that phosphate onto psilocybin is challenging with synthetic methods, he says, but “biology is good at adding phosphates to things.” Having coaxed E. coli to produce a host of other compounds, he and his team asked whether the simple bacterium could also create this molecule. The researchers genetically modified E. coli to produce enzymes that magic mushrooms use to synthesize psilocybin, including one enzyme that adds the compound’s phosphate group. After optimizing the process, Jones says, they can produce gram-per-liter quantities of psilocybin from their bacterial bioreactor. E. coli doesn’t appear to use psilocybin for anything, he says, so the product remains stable. Jones says the cost of the starting products suggests that his group’s biomanufacturing process would be financially on par with a synthetic process that builds psilocybin from scratch.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Engineered yeast produce hyoscyamine and scopolamine
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Missing pieces of natural product synthesis found
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Discovery of new poppy enzyme might help improve yeast-based opiate synthesis
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE