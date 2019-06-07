Noramco signs pact for biobased cannabidiol

Noramco and Willow Biosciences have agreed to jointly develop a biosynthetic route to cannabidiol (CBD), a cannabinoid that is increasingly being formulated into foods and cosmetics. Noramco claims to be the leading producer of CBD via chemical synthesis; Willow was formed earlier this year through the merger of two companies with technology developed by scientists at Canadian universities. The partners say Willow’s yeast-based biosynthesis can yield CBD “at substantially lower costs compared to current methods.”
