Photys Therapeutics launches with $75 million for phosphorylation-inducing molecules

Photys Therapeutics has debuted with $75 million in series A financing to develop phosphorylation-inducing chimeric small molecules (PHICs) to treat disease. PHICs are two-ended molecules that draw together kinases with proteins that are implicated in disease; the kinases phosphorylate the target proteins to modulate their function. The start-up was cofounded by Amit Choudhary of Brigham and Women’s Hospital and the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter