Takeda, Arrowhead enter $1 billion agreement to develop RNAi treatment

Takeda Pharmaceutical and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will codevelop ARO-AAT, an Arrowhead RNA interference therapy for alpha-1 antitrypsin-associated liver disease. Arrowhead will receive $300 million up front, with subsequent payments totaling up to $740 million. Takeda will receive an exclusive license to commercialize the treatment outside the US, and the companies will develop it together in the US. There are no approved therapies for the disease, and it often leads to liver transplants.
