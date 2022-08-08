Auron Therapeutics completes $48 million series A to develop differentiation therapy for cancer

The Newton, Massachusetts–based company Auron Therapeutics has received $48 million in series A financing from investors including DCVC Bio and Eli Lilly and Company. Auron will expand its machine learning platform to identify novel drug targets for reining in cancer. The goal is for these drugs to stop tumor cells from proliferating haphazardly, forcing them instead to differentiate into more mature cells or self-destruct.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter