Chemistry in Pictures: The ‘bones’ inside your bones

The inner workings of these bone cells as they divide appear striking under the microscope, but that’s not why Lorna Young wants a closer look at them. Young, a postdoc in Tobias Zech’s lab at the University of Liverpool, studies how the cytoskeleton coordinates cellular behavior in various diseases like in osteosarcoma, a bone cancer that’s afflicting these cells. Using fluorescent small molecules and primary antibodies, she’s able to focus on a few parts of cytoskeletal structure that she likes to refer to as the "bones" of cells, including actin (magenta), microtubules (yellow), intermediate filaments (cyan), under 40× magnification.
Submitted by Lorna Young/Tobias Zech lab. Follow Lorna on Twitter @drlornayoung
Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter