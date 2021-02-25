Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Chemistry in Pictures: The ‘bones’ inside your bones

by Manny I. Fox Morone
February 25, 2021
A fluorescence micrograph that shows two bone cells dividing. Their cytoskeletal components are labeled with various colors. Actin is magenta, the microtubules are yellow, and intermediate filaments are cyan.
Credit: Lorna Young/Tobias Zech lab

The inner workings of these bone cells as they divide appear striking under the microscope, but that’s not why Lorna Young wants a closer look at them. Young, a postdoc in Tobias Zech’s lab at the University of Liverpool, studies how the cytoskeleton coordinates cellular behavior in various diseases like in osteosarcoma, a bone cancer that’s afflicting these cells. Using fluorescent small molecules and primary antibodies, she’s able to focus on a few parts of cytoskeletal structure that she likes to refer to as the "bones" of cells, including actin (magenta), microtubules (yellow), intermediate filaments (cyan), under 40× magnification.

Submitted by Lorna Young/Tobias Zech lab. Follow Lorna on Twitter @drlornayoung

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Click here to see more Chemistry in Pictures.

