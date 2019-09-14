Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Cancer

Microtubule protein level predicts drugs’ effectiveness against brain cancer cells

Lab study shows that drugs like paclitaxel are more effective against glioblastoma cells with higher levels of tubulin

by Cici Zhang, special to C&EN
September 14, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 36
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

 

Immunofluorescent micrograph of microtubules (spindles) comprising the mitotic apparatus active during cell division.
Credit: Dr. Gerald Schatten/Science Source
The effectiveness of some cancer drugs depends on levels of the protein in cell microtubules (shown).

Certain chemotherapy drugs block cancer cell division by targeting microtubules—structural polymers that are made of a protein called tubulin and are critical for cell division and other functions. Such microtubule-targeting agents (MTAs) are promising drug candidates against glioblastoma, an aggressive type of brain cancer, but they have not reached the clinic, in part because of highly variable results in the lab. Now, researchers have found one reason why MTAs do not stop the growth of all glioblastoma cells: the levels of tubulin in these cells affect their susceptibility to MTAs (ACS Pharmacol. Transl. Sci. 2019, DOI: 10.1021/acsptsci.9b00045). Lenka Munoz of the University of Sydney and her team measured tubulin levels in 15 glioblastoma cell lines. Then they tested four MTAs that can potentially cross the blood-brain barrier—colchicine, nocodazole, tivantinib, and CMPD1—against the cell lines. In all cases, cells with higher tubulin levels were more susceptible to the drugs. Also, cell lines that survived treatment with three other MTAs had tubulin levels as much as 20% lower than lines that didn’t survive. Why cells have different levels of tubulin is not yet known, Munoz says. But if confirmed in animal models, the results could pave the way for personalized therapy when using MTAs to treat brain cancer.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Understanding ‘chemo brain’
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Removing Sugar From Cancer Drug Eliminates Side Effect
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Drug Combo Speeds Diabetic Wound Healing

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE