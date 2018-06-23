Roche pays $2.4 billion for rest of Foundation Medicine

Roche will pay $2.4 billion to acquire the portion of genomic profiling firm Foundation Medicine that it doesn’t already own. Foundation develops tests that pinpoint the genetic defect driving a person’s cancer, allowing tailored treatments. Roche bought a majority stake in the firm in early 2015 for $1.3 billion. The deals dovetail with Roche’s strategy to focus on personalized health care. Foundation will operate as a separate entity.
