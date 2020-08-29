Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Chemical Communication

Shipwrecks host diverse microbial communities

Iron-oxidizing bacteria may be the key to preserving these archaeological sites

by Ariana Remmel
August 29, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 33
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

 

A shallow shipwreck where researchers sample microbes.
Credit: John McCord, Coastal Studies Institute
Researchers found iron-oxidizing bacteria across various sites on a shallow shipwreck.

Though shipwrecks may seem like inanimate human artifacts, they actually host dynamic aquatic ecosystems rooted in microbial communities. Researchers have now described the complexity of microbial communities across multiple sites on the same wreck for the first time (Front. Microbiol. 2020, DOI: 10.3389/fmicb.2020.01897). A research team led by Erin Field, a microbial ecologist at East Carolina University, took samples of visibly corroded and pristine material from a shallow wreck off the North Carolina coast. The team found that the microbial communities were noticeably different between sample locations, in much the same way that microbes in our bodies have a preferred niche. “The same thing is happening on these shipwrecks: the microbes are finding the best place for themselves,” Field says. Further, the team is the first to identify iron-oxidizing bacteria attached directly to a shipwreck, including a new strain of Mariprofundus ferrooxydans. This bacteria likely contributes to biocorrosion of the iron-rich hull, but genome analysis shows that it also fixes nitrogen and carbon. That may help the bacteria recruit other organisms to form healthy, sustainable ecosystems such as artificial reefs. This insight could inform preservation strategies for these submerged archaeological sites.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Double-duty bacterium guzzles both methane and sulfur
How some crabs avoid being eaten
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Corpse Microbiome Reveals Telltale Forensic Secrets

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE