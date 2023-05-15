Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Chemical Communication

Soap scents versus mosquitoes

It’s no DEET, but your soap choice can change your attractiveness to mosquitoes

by Laura Howes
May 15, 2023
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

 

Aedes aegypti mosquito on white mosquito wire mesh
Credit: Shutterstock
Nets are great at keeping mosquitoes away, but certain soap scents could help repel them.

Mosquitoes. They’re annoying pests and can spread disease through their bites. As they seek out a meal of human blood, female mosquitoes use a variety of chemical cues to zero in on their next target. So if you’re a mosquito magnet, new research from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University suggests paying attention to your soap choice (iScience 2023, DOI: 10.1016/j.isci.2023.106667).

A team of researchers, led by chemical ecologist Clément Vinauger, asked four volunteers to wear fabric sleeves that could pick up each person’s individual odor. They then used these fabric sleeves to establish how attractive the smells were to female Aedes aegypti mosquitoes.

The volunteers then washed with four different soaps, and after each soap was used the researchers took more samples and tested what the mosquitoes thought of the soap-modified skin smells

The mosquitoes became more attracted to some, but not all, volunteers after they washed with Dial, Dove, and Simple Truth soaps. The mosquitoes were put off when any of the volunteers washed with a coconut-scented soap from the brand Native.

The team identified potential chemicals in these soaps that seemed most responsible for attracting or repelling the bugs and then built scent blends to test their hypothesis. In further tests, the mosquitoes turned their noses up at the researchers’ mix of benzyl benzoate, benzaldehyde, and γ-nonalactone.

It’s a small study, says Marcus Stensmyr, who studies insect olfaction at Lund University, but “the premise of the paper is quite fun.” Stensmyr isn’t surprised that soap altered the volunteers’ smells; after all, you’d hope that would happen. But it’s more evidence to support the idea that compounds that smell pleasant to humans could help to help protect us from the pesky insects in the future, he says.

In 2020, the US EPA approved the chemical nootkatone, found in grapefruit skins, as an insecticide and repellent that protects against biting pests such as ticks and mosquitoes. Stensmyr says that building up a database of mosquito scent preferences could help design future mosquito-repelling perfumes or pleasant-smelling insect traps.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Mosquito magnet? There’s a chemical reason for that
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Azitra, Ginkgo to develop microbial mosquito repellent
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Volatile soil molecules entice ants to nest
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE