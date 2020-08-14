Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Chemical Communication

The molecule that makes locusts swarm

The pheromone 4-vinylanisole prompts crop-destroying insects to gather

by Bethany Halford
August 14, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 31
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

A locust on a twig.
Credit: Jonathan Hornung/Wikimedia Commons
Locusta migratoria
Structure of 4-vinylanisole.

In eastern Africa, southwest Asia, and the Middle East, locusts are gathering in numbers not seen in decades. As these insects swarm—tens of billions of them at a time—they destroy crops, eating everything in sight in parts of the world where food is already scarce. Scientists have tried for years to unravel the process that changes solitary grasshoppers into so-called gregarious locusts that do so much damage. Researchers led by Xianhui Wang and Le Kang of the Chinese Academy of Sciences now report that the small molecule 4-vinylanisole signals the insects to swarm (Nature 2020, DOI: 10.1038/s41586-020-2610-4). The researchers were able to pinpoint 4-vinylanisole as the key pheromone from a brew of 35 volatile chemicals that Locusta migratoria emits. The compound strongly attracts locusts, regardless of age or sex. In their gregarious state, locusts readily emit 4-vinylanisole, but if four or five locusts in their solitary state are in close proximity, they will produce the compound too. The researchers suggest that 4-vinylanisole might be used to lure the insects away from crops and trap them. Wang and Kang’s team also identified the olfactory receptor, called OR35, which the locusts use to detect 4-vinylanisole. When the researchers knocked out the gene that makes OR35 in locusts, the insects didn’t respond to the pheromone. The result suggests that compounds that block OR35 might prevent swarms.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE