Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

DNA

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: DNArt

by Laura Howes
November 10, 2023
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

 

A matte, grainy image of red macaw created on a microarray using complementary DNA strands tethered to red, green, and blue fluorescent dyes.
Credit: Courtesy of Jory Lietard

It might not sound out of the ordinary that the colors of this parrot come from DNA, but the DNA in question isn’t stored in the parrot’s cells. Instead, this image was assembled on a 2D grid, using DNA strands tagged with red, green, and blue fluorescent dyes. Chemist Jory Lietard at the University of Vienna and Tadija Kekić, who is working toward a PhD in Lietard’s lab, created the image by first printing a template made from colorless DNA onto this surface, which is about the size of a fingernail. Each of the DNA sequences on the grid have been tailored to bind to the red, green, and blue DNA strands with a particular strength. In this case, the stronger the binding affinity is to each color strand, the stronger the color of each pixel. They say that by tweaking the DNA sequences, they can create high-definition images with up to 16 million different colors. The pair demonstrated their technique by reproducing several images, including Polly here, and you can see some of their other images below.

Four matte, grainy images of various landscapes including a city, a mountainous natural region, the seashore, and underwater coral. Each is created on a microarray using complementary DNA strands tethered to red, green, or blue fluorescent dyes.
Credit: Courtesy of Jory Lietard

Credit: Courtesy of Jory Lietard. Read the paper in the Journal of the American Chemical Society.

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Click here to see more Chemistry in Pictures.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Crease
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Supercrystal snapshot
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Baby Yodamine B

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE