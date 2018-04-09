Data storage worth $50 million for Twist

DNA synthesis company Twist Bioscience has raised $50 million from private investors, bringing its fundraising to $259 million since launching in 2013. The new funds will help expand the firm’s reach in drug discovery and data storage in DNA. In February, researchers from Microsoft and the University of Washington encoded 200 MB from 35 digital data files into more than 13 million DNA oligonucleotides of about 150 bases each, all synthesized by Twist.
