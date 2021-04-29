Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

DNA

Method offers new approach to DNA data storage

Origami and superresolution microscopy team up for digital data writing and reading

by Celia Henry Arnaud
April 29, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 16
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Images of the patterns of dots generated using DNA origami.
Credit: Nat. Commun.
Super-resolution microscopy images are used to read data encoded in DNA origami. Shown are matrix designs for six of the origami. The scale bar is 20 nm.

DNA shows promise as a material for data storage because it resists degradation and can pack a lot of information into a small volume. But reading the stored data typically requires sequencing the DNA. Researchers now show that they can use DNA origami—a method that takes advantage of DNA’s complementary base pairs to create desired shapes—and superresolution microscopy to store and read data from arrays of glowing dots without the need for time-consuming sequencing (Nat. Commun. 2021, DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-22277-y).

William L. Hughes and George D. Dickin­son of Boise State University and their colleagues designed DNA origami sequences that fold into a 2D carpet. Each carpet contains 48 sites that act as the bits—the ones and zeros—of stored data.

When the origami folds, some sites have a DNA strand sticking up and others don’t, representing one and zero, respectively. After adding fluorescently labeled DNA that is complementary to the strands that stick up, the researchers can take pictures with superresolution fluor­escence microscopy; the sites that glow are ones, and those that don’t are zeros.

The researchers encoded error-correction strategies into the origami, Hughes says, which was a key step because the synthesis of the DNA, the assembly of the origami, and the microscopy readout have intrinsic variability that can lead to mistakes. With the correction algorithm, the researchers were able to recover an encoded message with 100% accuracy.

“This is a very powerful way of reading information and highlights the power of superresolution spectroscopy,” says Robert Grass, who studies DNA data storage at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH), Zurich. He thinks that scaling up the writing of the data could be challenging, so writing and reading DNA bar codes that are used for tagging and labeling products might be a more suitable application than large-scale data storage. In DNA bar coding, “speed and simplicity may be more important than cost and scalability,” Grass says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Glowing dyes could store digital data for the long term
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Imaging chromatin architecture at the genome scale
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Molecular data-storage system encodes information with peptides
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE