Molecular Assemblies raises $24 million for DNA synthesis

Molecular Assemblies, one of C&EN’s 10 Start-Ups to Watch in 2018, has raised $24 million in series A funding to further develop its enzyme-driven DNA-building technology. Synthetic DNA, used throughout life sciences research, is most often made by chemical reactions that can only create short pieces. Molecular Assemblies says its two-enzyme technology allows for longer stretches of DNA. The company recently entered a partnership with Codexis and is alsocollaborating with GE Research to develop nucleic acid–based therapeutics and vaccines.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter