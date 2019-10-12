Pfizer licenses Akcea antisense therapy

Pfizer is paying $250 million to license an antisense therapy in Phase II studies to treat diabetes, hypertriglyceridemia, and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. The sellers are Ionis Pharmaceuticals and its affiliate Akcea Therapeutics. AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx lowers levels of a liver protein, angiopoietin-like 3 (ANGPTL3), that helps control triglycerides, cholesterol, glucose, and energy metabolism. People with a genetic mutation that causes lower-than-normal ANGPTL3 levels have a lower risk of diabetes and heart disease.
