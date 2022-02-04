Ribbon Biolabs raises $20 million to commercialize enzymatic DNA synthesis

Ribbon Biolabs has raised $20 million in series A funding to commercialize its enzymatic DNA synthesis technology. The Vienna-based firm says it plans to set up production facilities and expand into the US. Ribbon’s goal is to make extremely long strands of DNA, which is difficult to do with existing phosphoramidite chemistry, for synthetic biology companies. California-based Molecular Assemblies has raised more than $30 million and also hopes to enzymatically synthesize long DNA strands.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter