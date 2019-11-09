Shape Therapeutics launches with $35.5 million for RNA-editing therapies

Seattle-based Shape Therapeutics has raised $35.5 million in series A financing to develop RNA-editing therapies. Unlike DNA, RNA is made continually in the cell, so some scientists view RNA editing as potentially safer than gene editing. Shape was cofounded by University of California San Diego scientist Prashant Mali. His lab has designed synthetic RNA molecules that direct enzymes called ADAR to make precise, single-letter changes to RNA in human cells. Mali’s lab has already tested the technique in a mouse model of muscular dystrophy.
