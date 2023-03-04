Chroma captures $135 million in series B

Chroma Medicine, an epigenetic editing company, has raised $135 million in series B financing from investors including GV, formerly known as Google Ventures, and Arch Venture Partners. Chroma will use the funding to advance into the clinic its single-dose therapeutics platform, which can regulate gene expression durably without permanently altering the genome. The company’s technology relies on transient effector molecules that can methylate or demethylate genes to switch them off or on.
