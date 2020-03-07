First in vivo CRISPR gene editing in humans

Editas Medicine and Allergan have begun a clinical trial of a CRISPR gene-editing therapy designed to remove a genetic mutation that causes a rare form of inherited blindness. The therapy, which is packaged in a virus, is injected under the retina of the eye during surgery. While other groups have used CRISPR on blood and immune cells removed from the body, the trial by Editas and Allergan marks the first time CRISPR has been used directly inside the body, a feat called in vivo gene editing.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter