Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Gene Editing

Gene editing trees for more sustainable wood fiber production

CRISPR editing renders wood that may yield more cellulose, save processing energy

by Gina Vitale
July 13, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 23
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

 

Bundles of stems tied with red ribbons, which are marked with dates. On the left are red stems, and on the right are white stems.
Credit: Chenmin Yang
CRISPR-edited wood (red) and unedited wood (white)

Cellulose fibers, often obtained from wood, are a key component in products like paper, packaging, tissues, and hygiene products. But within wood, another polymer called lignin is entangled with cellulose. In order to extract the cellulose from wood, the lignin is often broken down with harsh chemicals and separated from the cellulose. The more lignin in the wood, the harder it is to isolate the cellulose fibers.

Rather than just removing lignin from logs, researchers at North Carolina State University sought to lower the proportion of it from the outset. Using the gene-editing tool CRISPR on poplar trees, they modified some of the genes that produce the chemicals that eventually form lignin. Using seven gene-editing strategies, each modifying three to six genes, they were able to slash lignin content up to 35% compared with a nonedited poplar tree when measured after 6 months of growth (Science 2023, DOI: 10.1126/science.add4514).

The researchers started by modeling 69,123 combinations of edits to different genes. Of those, only 347 were predicted to match the team’s required criteria, which included cutting lignin content, altering lignin and wood compositions, and being able to grow to a similar size as unedited trees. Ultimately, the researchers chose the seven editing strategies that they thought would yield the very best wood properties.

Wood edited to have lower lignin content could have several practical benefits, suggest corresponding authors and NC State professors Rodolphe Barrangou and Jack Wang. Lowering the amount of lignin means increasing the amount of cellulose in the wood, so less biomass is needed to yield the same amount of cellulose. Also, on top of requiring harsh chemicals, removing lignin from wood during the pulping process is energy intensive; wood with less lignin would allow savings of both energy and chemicals.

Having the ability to modify lignin in ways that make its removal easier and more efficent that require less of those hazardous chemicals “will bring really transformative benefits to the process of producing sustainable fibers,” says Wang, a tree geneticist.

Steve Strauss, a forest biotechnologist at Oregon State University who was not involved in the study, says this work is “a good start.” He praises the way the researchers used CRISPR to test a number of gene-editing combinations. But he says it will be important to see how the trees grow in the field rather than in the greenhouse and whether these modifications can be translated to tree species that are more important, such as pine or eucalyptus. Strauss also cautions that “if you cut lignin down too much, you get a tree that can’t stand up or can’t conduct water.”

Wang and Barrangou say they didn’t reduce the lignin content beyond what is found in other trees in nature, so they don’t expect major adverse effects from the lower amounts. They also say the next step for the work will be to grow the trees in field trials and that they’ve already started working on tree types of more commercial interest.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE