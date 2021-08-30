Roche pairs with Shape Therapeutics on RNA-editing technology

Roche has agreed to license Shape Therapeutics’ RNA-editing technology in a deal worth up to $3 billion. Shape uses adeno-associated viruses to deliver RNA-editing machinery to treat neurological and rare diseases. Shape will conduct preclinical research, and Roche will further develop promising candidates. Shape launched in 2019 with $35.5 million in series A funding. It was cofounded by University of California San Diego scientist Prashant Mali.
