Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Genomics

CRISPR-based nucleotide editor randomly changes RNA

Off-target editing remains a concern as scientists optimize CRISPR for human use

by Megha Satyanarayana
May 11, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 19
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

 

Structures of adenine and inosine.

Off-target effects have slowed the development of gene-editing technologies to treat human disease, and now researchers report that an editor they designed to make changes to DNA unexpectedly affects RNA as well. The scientific team, at Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, reports that a base editor designed to modify specific adenosines out of DNA also randomly modifies adenosines in RNA (Sci. Adv. 2019, DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.aax5717). David Liu, the researcher who led the work, says they don’t know yet whether this indiscriminate activity has any biological effect, because RNA turnover in cells is very high. But some cancers can evade immune checkpoint inhibitors via errant adenosine-to-inosine editing similar to that seen in their study. Liu’s team sequenced RNA from cells trained to overexpress the adenosine base editor, called ABEmax, and compared the RNA with RNA from cells expressing mutant ABEmax and from cells without the editor. They found that about 0.22% of RNA was affected by normal ABEmax, versus 0.13% of RNA changed in cells without the editor. Cells make natural deaminases that convert adenosine to inosine. This difference is significant, Liu says, but cautions that it is still a small amount of off-target editing. The team is engineering ABEmax to be more specific to DNA.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Radar Therapeutics launches for targeted treatments
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Corporate researchers make fat algae
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Improved route to single-base genome editing

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE