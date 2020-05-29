Roche acquires gene-sequencing firm Stratos Genomics

In a bid to accelerate its nanopore gene-sequencing technology, Roche has purchased Stratos Genomics for an undisclosed sum. Seattle-based Stratos brings its “sequencing by expansion” chemistry, which inserts large reporter molecules between the bases on a DNA strand. Different reporters bind to the four different DNA bases. Stratos says its platform increases the signal-to-noise ratio of nanopore sequencing, one of multiple competing next-generation gene-sequencing methods. The technology could have applications in personalized medicine and rapid response to future pathogens.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter